Religion of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: GNA

Desist from acts that could cause violence – Pastor Osei

Solomon Osei Kofi, Pastor of Higher Grounds Chapel

Pastor Solomon Osei Kofi, a Pastor of Higher Grounds Chapel at Jachie, in the Bosomtwe District, has advised Ghanaians to desist from acts that could cause political violence in the upcoming elections.



He said political violence had wreaked havoc in many countries in Africa and it was important for Ghanaians to conduct themselves properly in order not to plunge the country into chaos.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Jachie, Pastor Osei explained that elections were a competition of ideas and it was important for all to tolerate the views of each other to promote peace before, during and after the elections.



He reminded Ghanaians to vote for people whose policies and programmes were geared towards the progress and development of the country.



Pastor Osei also advised political party leaders to be truthful and not use dubious means to acquire power.



They should also prepare to accept defeat when they lose the elections.



Pastor Osei also appealed to the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause mayhem during the elections.



He again urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help curb the spread of the virus.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.