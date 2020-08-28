General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Desilting of Odaw drain is a waste of resources – Odawna-Sahara Electoral Assemblyman

play videoHendrick Kinnah, Assemblyman for the Odawna-Sahara Electoral area

The assemblyman for the Odawna-Sahara electoral area has stated that the distilling of the Odaw river which he describes as shoddy is a huge waste of resources.



According to Hendrick Kinnah, though the drainage project is welcomed, its management is a major concern to the residents.



When GhanaWeb visited the area on August 28, 2020 Kinnah worried over the heap of sand distilled from the river but left to bare without any signs of removal.



“You remember the June 3 flood disaster some years ago, the engineers and planners who worked on dredging the river collected the waste immediately and picked it away right after but for this one they only collect waste and leave it there for sometime because if it should rain now, that means it will go back into gutters and rivers,” he lamented.



“We’ve been doing this year after year and I believe we are rather wasting resources because where they ought to tackle the problem properly they are not because if it should rain again, we are going to encounter the same problem,” he added.



Other residents are also calling for a different contractor for the drainage project over what they say is a shoddy work done to alleviate pressure of the river during rains.



Watch the video below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.