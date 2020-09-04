General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Deputy regional minister allegedly brags about state-backed violence in purported leaked tape

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is claiming to be in possession of an audiotape in which the deputy Bono Region Minister is detailing a grand agenda by the governing party to win the upcoming elections at all cost.



Speaking at a press conference the NDC headquarters in Accra, General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia played the tape in which a voice, alleged to be that of Martin Oti Gyarko, confirming the grand agenda.



According to the NDC, the Deputy Minister was addressing vigilante groups affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) – Invisible forces and Delta forces.



The meeting, according to Asiedu Nketia, was held deep in the night at a secret location immediately before their deployment to cause mayhem in most parts of the country during the registration exercise.



“In this leaked audio tape, the Deputy Regional Minister Hon. Oti Gyaaka popularly known as ‘Homeboy’ was caught giving explicit instructions to the NPP Vigilante to among other things maim and commit murder where necessary with the promise of state protection and reward instead of prosecution.

“Again on the leaked tape, the minister claimed that the media and all the state institution such as EC, the Judiciary and security agencies are fully behind the NPP in prosecuting this diabolic agenda and that it has been agreed that immediately any crime is committed by them, the NPP will rush to the press feigning to be victims and accuse the NDC of all such crimes,” Asiedu Nketia stated.













