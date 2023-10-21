Deputy lands minister calls for commitment to Ghana-Togo joint land boundary reaffirmation exercise

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio on Thursday, 19th October 2023, called on the people of Kpedze, Honuta and adjoining communities in the Volta Region, to approach the third Phase of the joint land boundary reaffirmation exercise between Ghana and Togo with open hearts and a commitment so as to ensure the proper management of the common international land boundary between Ghana and Togo.



Delivering his speech, he emphasised that the responsibility for maintaining Ghana's boundary markers does not solely rest with the Ghana Boundary Commission and the Land Boundary Commission of Togo but "each one of us here today has a role to play in this process. That is why we are involving Chiefs, Opinion Leaders and stakeholders here present today in the joint reaffirmation process through this sensitisation programme".



Stating the purpose for this important exercise, Benito said The Joint Ghana/Togo land boundary reaffirmation, and community sensitisation exercise, aligns with the mandates of the Ghana Boundary Commission and the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation. He added that "the purpose of today’s sensitisation exercise is to educate and inform every member present about the importance of maintaining and safeguarding our common boundaries. Education is key to dispelling fears and promoting a shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous future".



He continued that this exercise also serves as a platform to empower population along the community borders and stakeholders with knowledge about the implications and benefits of boundary reaffirmation; and how it can contribute to the overall well-being of our communities and states.



The Deputy Minister was of the view that the exercise demonstrates the commitment of Ghana and Togo towards fostering peace, understanding, and good neighbourliness.



He added that the exercise shall involve the identification and survey of boundary pillars along the stretch to be covered.



The first two phases of the reaffirmation exercise he said were undertaken in Aflao/Lome, Deme/Bagbe, and Bagbe-Agotime in 2022 and in May this year, respectively. Thus, the groundwork for the joint reaffirmation from Agortime Afegame to Wli Afegame has already been laid.



"Owing to the similarities that define us as a people, the boundaries that define our nations ought to serve as bridges that connect our people, our values and our histories; and not walls that separate us. As we embark on the Third Phase of this exercise, let us reflect on the broader significance of the work to be undertaken. This meticulous process is not just about lines on a map; but more about creating a foundation for mutual respect, cooperation, and harmonious co-existence between our communities," he stressed.



The Deputy Minister hoped that this third phase of the Ghana/Togo land boundary reaffirmation exercise will be a beacon of cooperation and goodwill for the entire region and the two countries involved.



He also indicated that the third phase of this continuous exercise shall cover approximately 100 kilometres of the International Boundary Line, from Agortime Afegame to Wli Afegame and its adjacent communities within the territory of the Republic of Togo.



He hinted that in the coming days, technical personnel from Ghana and Togo will work closely with, the community to address concerns, answer questions, and ensure that everyone is well-informed about the entire process, adding that their earnest participation and contribution in this dialogue and the process of re-affirmation is invaluable, as they are dire to the success of the exercise, as well as important for strengthening the bonds that connect our nations.



He seized the opportunity to commend both commissions for their dedication towards ensuring the proper management and safeguarding of the Ghana/Togo boundary and also encouraged them to continue the good work.



He entreated all, especially the rulers, opinion leaders, and residents, to accord officials of both commissions from Ghana and Togo the maximum support during the exercise.