Regional News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Deputy Western North Minister breaks ground for ultra-modern storey police station

The Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra who doubles as Western North Deputy Regional Minister and acting DCE for Bia East, Mr. Alexander Tetteh have cut sod for the construction of an ultramodern storey building Police Station at Sefwi Adabokrom.



In a short ceremony held in the District Capital near the District Assembly premises during the sod-cutting to hand over the site to the contractor, Mr. Alexander Tetteh said the project was a storey building which when completed, would serve as police station and quarters to help the police personnel's discharge their duties diligently.



He advised the Contractor to work hard to ensure he meets the six months timeline and tasked the Chief's and leadership of the Assembly to keep eyes on the project since it would remain property of the town when completed.



Mr. Tetteh further admonished the indigenous to be cautious about how they approach the Contractor and the work when they were not satisfied with their work.



The project according to Akontombra MP will be founded by District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).



Senior Lindquist at Sefwi Adabokrom Traditional Council, Okyeame Asante Snr. in his remark charged the Contractor to do perfect work in order to secure more contracts in the district and stay away from shoddy work.



The District which elevated from Bia West on June 28, 2012 has no building for the Police Command as they operate in a rented apartment and the personnel too have no accommodation.



Some residents who spoke to the media believe the project when complete will help reduce criminal activities in the district.



The CEO of Yogo Labadini Company Limited, Mr. Mohammed Alhassan, assured Nananom and the Minister that he would make sure he completes the project on time. He was quick to add that he would recruit whoever qualifies such as carpenters, labourers among others within the district for them to get their daily bread.



The Bia East District Coordinating Director, Mr. Abdul Karim urged the Contractor to work hard to meet his timeline and also commended the Deputy Regional Minister for his tremendous efforts since he took over as acting District Chief Executive.



On his part, the Assembly Member for Sefwi Adabokrom Electoral Area, Hon. Philip Nkuah in an interview with the media said he would monitor day-to-day activities of the Contractor to ensure he executed the project on time.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.