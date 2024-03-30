Deputy Regional Police Commander found dead in hotel room

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Deputy Volta North Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Antiri Nicolas Aletso was on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, found dead in a hotel at Hohoe.



Relatives of the deceased Police Chief indicate that they had tried reaching him on the phone several times but there was no response which compelled them to lodge a complaint with the Regional Police Command over fears something bad may have happened to him.



A team of police officers led by one ASP Simon Yevu, the staff officer, proceeded to Obama Hotel room number 4 where the deceased was lodging and found him lying in a lateral position, according to police investigators.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that the door to the room was also not locked.



He was rushed to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital where he was confirmed dead, and the body has since been conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra pending an autopsy to establish the actual cause of death.