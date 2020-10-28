Regional News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Sarpong Osei Richard, Contributor

Deputy NYA CEO donates to NPP Oforikrom constituency

Deputy NYA CEO, Chief Nelson Owusu Ansah presenting the items to the constituency

Deputy CEO of National Youth Authority, Chief Nelson Owusu Ansah has on Monday, October 26, 2020, donated 2000 pieces of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 1000 pieces of NPP branded T-shirts, 12 megaphones, 1 motorbike, and a cash amount of GH¢3000 to the Oforikrom branch of the New Patriotic Party.



Presenting the items to the party executives, Mr. Ansah asked that the items be put to good use.



He said, as a son of Oforikrom Constituency, he is willing to contribute his quota to ensure that the NPP wins at least 80 percent of the total votes in the Constituency.



Receiving the items on behalf of the party, The MP for the area, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo expressed appreciation for the gesture and described it as timely.



He said the party will put the resources to maximum use to ensure that the NPP emerges victorious in the forthcoming elections.





