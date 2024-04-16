Deputy NDC Comms Officer chastises NPP for taking credit for 3 Mahama projects at Anyaa Sowutuom

Politics of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Ralph Apetorgbor, a Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Anyaa Sowutuom, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for allegedly taking credit for projects spearheaded by the previous NDC administration under John Dramani Mahama.



Apetorgbor claims he is angered by the misrepresentation of achievements by the NPP's recently launched performance tracker.



According to him, the tracker has rather exposed the NPP's deceit.



“The NPP is deceitfully claiming credit for THREE projects initiated by the previous NDC government in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency (Ga Central Municipality),” he said in a Facebook post on April 15, 2024.



Highlighting specific projects, Apetorgbor pointed out three significant projects that, he asserted, were initiated and executed during the tenure of the NDC, not the incumbent NPP government.



First, he cited the Sowutuom Court Complex, situated at the Sowutuom last stop, which he claimed was conceptualized and completed during the NDC administration.



Secondly, Apetorgbor drew attention to a two-storey Fire Service station near the Anyaa market, emphasizing its neglect during the initial years of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration from January 2017.



He provided visual evidence depicting the state of the project before the change of power in 2017.



The climax of his allegations centered on the purported abandonment of a three-storey hospital facility in Ablekuma-Abease.



According to Apetorgbor, the current administration under Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has resorted to renting a building from an NPP affiliate to serve as the Ga Central clinic in Santa Maria.



He lamented the high cost of rental fees, which he argued could have been directed towards completing the hospital project and procuring essential medical equipment.



