Deputy Minority Leader congratulates Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: GNA

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, has congratulated Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her selection as the running-mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for this year’s general election.



Buah, also the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “Congratulations to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on being selected as the running mate to our flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general election”.



“The victory of the NDC is coming again,” he added.