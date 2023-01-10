Deputy Ministers are needless - Kofi Bentil

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, has said the appointment of deputy ministers by the president should be abolished.



According to him, Chief Directors should be allowed to play their roles rather than allowing the deputy ministers to do so.



In a Facebook post, he said, “I am of the full view that Deputy Ministers are needless !!Chief Directors must do their work!! Abolish the post!!!”



Kofi Bentil has been concerned about the size of the government in recent times, despite the current economic crisis the country is facing.



In a recent interview, he said Ghana does not need a large government as it does not mean the government will perform better.



“The largest government in the history of this country has given us the worst performance.”



“When the president set up the largest government we’ve ever had in this country, many people said this is wrong signalling. If you have competent people, you don’t need that many people. We said a lot on that issue but the president responded that they would make sure that their numbers justified themselves over time.



“Today, we have suffered the lowest rating in our economy ever. Our economy has crashed to the ground, and many things have been flushed down the toilet. The largest government in the history of this country has given us the worst performance.” 3news.com quoted Kofi Bentil.



