Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Deputy Ministerial list: Okraku-Mantey for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Nsiah-Asare for Health – Report

Mark Okraku-Mantey is deputy minister-designate for Tourism and Arts according to reports

The campaign by some persons in the creative arts industry to have Mark Okraku Mantey appointed as Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture appears to have paid off if a report by pro-government newspaper, The Chronicle, is to be taken on face value.



The newspaper reported on Monday, March 15, 2021, that the celebrated music producer is part of over 40 deputy ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the report, Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Nsiah-Asare, will leave the Jubilee House to the Health Ministry as deputy to Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



Richard Ahiagbah, the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute will join Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as her deputy at the Communications Ministry.



Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be deputized by the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority who is also the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi.



Dr Amin Adam is set to retain his position as deputy Energy Minister while John Kobina Abbam, the MP for Mpohor, will be the deputy minister of Lands and Natural Resources.



Pius Hadzide has, as per the report, been booted out of the Information Ministry with Eric Amoako Twum being his replacement.



The Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra Alex Tetteh Djournebuo will be the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture with Joseph Frimpong going to the Works and Housing Ministry.



Hassan Tampuli, former CEO of the National Petroleum Authority who is the MP for Gushiegu has been appointed deputy Transport Minister.



MP for Zabzugu, John Bennam Jabaah is heading to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry.



John Kumah will be a deputy at the Ministry of Employment while Esther Nyinaa is the deputy minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



The newspaper reports that this is the first batch of deputy minister-nominees which will be submitted to parliament within the week.



