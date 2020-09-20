Regional News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Deputy Minister of Energy launches electrification project in Savannah Region

William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of Power

The Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of Power Hon William Owuraku Aidoo in collaboration with the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council has launched the National Electrification Scheme (NES) project at the Savannah Regional capital of Damongo.



Speaking during the launch of the project at the Savannah Regional Coordinating council attended by Municipal and District Chief Executives across the Savannah Region, the Deputy Energy Minister said the Government of Ghana under the leadership of his Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, seeks to provide a reliable supply of energy in all forms to all Ghanaian homes and businesses.



He said the Ministry of Energy is making effort to bring the access rate of 54.51% in the Savannah Region to be at par with the National Average of 85.17%.



In view of this, a number of electrification projects have awarded under contract to connect some communities to the National Grid.



Hon William Owuraku Aidoo also said the electrification project seeks to connect 22 communities within the Savannah Region to the National Grid and it’s estimated to cost the Government of Ghana an amount of US$50 million which is covering North East, Northern and the Savannah Region.



The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Braimah Adams Salifu also in an address said electricity is an essential thing that has come to stay. He told the large gathering present that, the days where politicians erect poles just to woo votes of constituents during electioneering campaigns are over so the participants should clear every little doubt they have because “it’s not a political ploy to woo voters.



He further stated that, the NPP Government is committed to the cause of ensuring that every community is connected to the National Grid.



Political parties, religious leaders etc took part in the in inaugural ceremony with many of them including DCEs getting the opportunity to ask the Hon minister questions relating to the energy and power issues which he readily answered.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.