Deputy Minister Nominees: It's heartwarming to see youthful people make the list - Sulemana Braimah

General News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has expressed great hopes for the future of the youth with the nomination of a number of young men and women by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for some deputy ministerial roles.



He explained that the news comes as a heartwarming one especially for him because he is convinced that the youthfulness of these nominees, as well as their energies, could bring some great dynamism to governance in the country.



“I was pleased to see on the list, people I would describe as youthful, on the list. So, for example, you have someone like Mavis Nkansah Boadu, who is the MP for Afigya Kwabre East, nominated for Roads and Highways, who is just 31-years-old.



“You have someone like Phaty Abubakar, who is nominated to be the deputy for Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, and who is just 34. You have someone like Frederick Obeng Amankwah, for Upper West Akyim, who is nominated for Transport. Then you have others who are in their forties.



“So, for example, Okyere Baafi is about 45. You have Thomas Mbomba for Foreign Affairs who is also 45. And then you have someone like Techiman North, who is 43. So, it’s heartwarming to see that quite a number of the nominees and deputy minister hopefuls are quite youthful and we can only look forward to the energy and the exuberance that they’ll bring to their respective positions,” he explained.



He made this known on the Saturday, April 24, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb.