Deputy Majority Chief Whip calls for the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as MP

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the sudden resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Habib Iddrisu, the Deputy Majority Chief Whip has asked Ablakwa to resign from Parliament.



“If you look at the narrative, the fact that honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa came out to the public to resign from the Appointment Committee, you see even though he has not clearly stated the reason, but if it is linked to the consensus approval of the Minister for Finance Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta, I am saying that if that is the reason then he should just resign as the Member of Parliament,” Habib Iddrisu told Joy FM in a report monitored by GhanaWeb.



”It is on record for the general secretary of the party, that’s, the NDC came out to [say] that it was their party’s decision that the minister for finance should be allowed to go [through].”



Habib Iddrisu further indicated that Ablakwa should have opposed the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta if he was not pleased with the latter’s responses during his vetting.



“Honourable Ablakwa is a member of the Appointment Committee. He had his turn to have asked the Finance Minister any question that is of doubt to him and even after asking such questions, if he still thinks that he was not convinced with the response, he had the right to [....] vote against the nominee. But if you look at the Appointments Committee’s report it says that ‘by consensus’ and by consensus, it means that those parties agreed that they should pass him,” Habib Iddrisu said.



Habib Iddrisu added, “For him [Ablakwa] to betray his colleagues if actually his reason is attributed to the approval of the Finance Minister, it is just a slap on the face of his colleagues…”