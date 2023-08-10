Deputy Executive Secretary of Lands Commission educates public on duties and responsibilities

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Lands Commission has stepped up efforts to strengthen its relationship with the public by leveraging the power of social media platform, YouTube to set up a show that will further bridge the gap between the commission and Ghanaians.



The show which will be hosted by the commission’s erudite and articulate Public Relations Officer, Eunice Opoku is indicative of the commission’s receptiveness to capitalize on far-reaching social media platforms to create and produce insightful content about the land administration system in Ghana.



The first edition of the show was released on Monday, August 7, 2023, with the Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of Corporate Services, Surv.Jones Ofori-Boadu being the first guest.



In a riveting and educative conversation with Eunice Opoku, Surv. Jones Ofori-Boadu provided a 360-information about the commission, from when it was first established to its current state.



Surv. Ofori-Boadu also outlined the mission of the Commission which is “to provide high quality, reliable and efficient services in geographic information, guaranteed tenure, property valuation, surveying and mapping through teamwork and modern technology to our stakeholders”



Per his account of the mission, vision and responsibilities of the commission, the Lands Commission practically exists as the hub of land-related and administrative activities in the country.



Surveyor Ofori-Badu also provided detailed account of the transformational journey the commission has been since its formation, shedding more light on how it is infusing digitalization into its activities to cure the headaches in the land administration space.



Highlighting some of the perennial challenges that have plagued the land sector in the country, Surveyor Ofori-Badu offered prudent counselling on how buying land, registering and checking the credibility of the land.



The close to 30-minute conversation ended with an assurance from both Eunice Opoku and Surveyor Ofori-Badu about the resolve of the commission to ensure effective land administration in the country.



