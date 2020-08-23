Regional News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Deputy Chief of Staff commissions rural electrification projects in two communities

Samuel Abu Jinapor during the commissioning of the electricity

The Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor has connected two communities in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region to the national grid.



The project which is part of the $92million contract between Ghana government and the Chinese Company, Hunan Construction Engineering Group Limited is to facilitate the execution of the rural electrification projects in Northern and other Regio of Ghana.



Speaking at separate inauguration ceremonies held at Kojokura and Sumpini, Mr Jinapor who is also a Deputy Chief of Staff said the extension of electricity to the beneficiary communities was to help improve on the standard of living of people in the area.



He said the development of every community depends on electricity, good roads, potable drinking water, education and health and he’s doing just that to make life comfortable for the people especially the rural folks.



“I stand for all, not considering your party affiliation, I support when the need arises”; he said.



Abu Jinapor added that that the electrification project will go a long way to enhance economic activities in the beneficiary communities and also enable especially students in the communities to study at night to improve on their academic performance with employment, health and potable drinking water being his next target for the beneficiary communities.



The Chief Executive (MCE) of the West Gonja Municipality, Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril aka Jegede who also spoke during the commissioning of the electrification project urged the people in the two beneficiary communities to vote massively for Mr Jinapor and President Akufo Addo in the December polls since that is the only way to pay back Abu Jinapor for his good works.



Assemblyman for the Busunu electoral area, Hon. Dari Thomas Osman used the opportunity to thank the NPP parliamentary candidate for all the good things he has been doing in his electoral area, mentioning boreholes, women support and facilitating the extension of rural electrification to some communities which he made an appeal to not only to Mr Jinapor but also to other politicians and Non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) to come to the aid of his electoral area to help connect electricity to some four communities remaining.



Residents of the two communities could not hide their joy when the lights were switched on at separate ceremonies held in their communities to signify the inauguration of the projects.

