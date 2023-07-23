Deported Ghanaian from USA is dead

General News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Following a news report that a Ghanaian woman was deported over failure to procure the required documents to prove her stay in the United States of America, Frimpongmaa has been reported dead.



According to Freda Afriyie, a friend who lived with Frimpongmaa in the USA and who first shared the story on social media, the sister of the deceased sent her an audio recording informing her about the demise of same.



She said Frimpongmaa was knocked down by a vehicle at Korle-Bu junction in Accra when she was on her way to visit her daughter at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Narrating the story in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, she said, "I recently shared a story of a woman who was deported to Ghana and when I woke up today, I've received an audio and pictures from her sister telling me she's dead."



She added that, "Friday, she was informed her daughter had gotten hurt in school...When she got to the first hospital, she was told that her daughter had been transferred to Korle-Bu."



"She quickly got into a taxi and headed to Korle-Bu. When she alighted, and was crossing the road, a car knocked her down. She was taken into the hospital and died at dawn; someone who was going to visit her daughter in the same hospital," Freda Afriyie stated whiles shedding tears.



According to the narrator, the deceased, after her deportation to Ghana was working as a dishwasher and a waitress at restaurants.



Background:



A Ghanaian lady identified as Frimpongmaa was deported to Ghana from the United States of America after her friend reported her to authorities.



According to Freda Afriyie, a friend of the victim and the narrator of the deportee's ordeal on social media, Frimpongmaa was working in the States with other Ghanaian documents, so her salary went into the person's account.



She said Frimpongmaa had made over US$70,000 but her money was locked up with the Ghanaian she was using her papers to work.



The narrator said Frimpongmaa went to her 'debtor's' house to ask for her hard-earned money but the woman said she was sick and needed to be given 2 months for her to cash out Frimpongmaa's money.



"My money is with the sister and I told her to let's go to the bank to withdraw the money for me. She said she doesn't have time. She was sick, so I should give her 2 months and that the doctor said she should not go out. So the woman said, I'll use uber to pick you up to the bank. This led to an argument," Frimpongmaa told Freda Afriyie.



The debtor called her husband and police that she was under attack after she had confrontations with Frimpongmaa.



Following her arrest, she was investigated and processed for court as she had no documents to prove her stay in the USA.







