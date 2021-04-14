Deploy soldiers to fight armed robbers not police – Angry transport operators

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Some irate Transport Operators in Kumasi Alabar named, New Ghana Station Transport Operators Association (NGSTOA) have chastised the Ghana Police over their inability to fight against armed robbers in the country.



The Association chaired by Alhaji Issah Abdul Aziz expressing their ordeal to NewstimesGh.com yesterday, said, armed robbery cases in Ghana especially, in the three Northern Regions are escalating as vehicles of the Association are being attacked almost everyday by the gun men.



The chairman of the association said, several of NGSTOA vehicles were attacked last year where drivers and passengers sustained various decree of injuries.



"This year alone, more than 6 of their our buses have been attacked by the armed robbers on their way from Kumasi to Yeji, Wa, Bolgatanga, Nariligu and other places in the Northern Regions."



He alleged that the police have invariably despised their calls on the robbery incidents.



The chairman said the government of Ghana headed by President Akufo-Addo should wipe out the police on the highways, deploy the military to embark on regular patrols so that the rate of crime especially, armed robberies will completely reduce.