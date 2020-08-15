General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Deploy more soldiers on election day - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen has called on the government to deploy more military personnel for the management of security during the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Mr. Boahen says the move will prevent people from engaging in violence or snatch ballot boxes from polling stations like we witnessed in the past.



The NPP deputy scribe opined that the role of the military in the just ended registration exercise was commendable and for us to have peaceful elections, we must deploy more of them on election day.



Contrary to suggestions that the presence of the military will intimidate people, he refuted it saying it will rather maintain discipline.



To him, if a voter feels intimidated by the presence of the military and will not vote, it would be up to them.





He commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for organising what he described as a successful registration exercise.



Mr. Obiri Boahen said the EC has done their best and must be commended.



On the call by the NDC for an independent body to audit the register after the EC admitted there were minors and foreigners on the electoral roll, he said it was too early.



He added the register is only provisional and has not been certified.

