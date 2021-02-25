General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Denkyirahene’s burial postponed again,five years after his death

The late Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III died on December 2, 2016

The burial rites of Denkyirahene, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III which was scheduled for February 21, 2021 to April 17, 2021 has once again been rescheduled.



Attributing the development to the restrictions imposed by the President in managing the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Denkyira Traditional Council headed by its Acting President, Nana Oduro Akenten II in a statement said it was working towards ensuring the burial comes off at an opportune time.



“The situation with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, aptly presented by the President in his 21st address to the country confirmed the dire challenge to public gathering. A ban was placed on funerals and burials restricted to 25 persons implying that we cannot conform to the funeral schedule as announced.



“Citizens of Denkyira are assured that other preparations for the burial rites of the Great King, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III, are going on and the Funeral Committee is feverishly putting finishing touches to the funeral activities,” a portion of the Council’s statement reads.



Due to the suspension of the Denkyirahene’s funeral, the Traditional Council says it has lifted a ban it placed on noise-making and the performance of funeral rites within its jurisdiction.



Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III ruled as Denkyirahene for 60 years and died on December 2, 2016.



He served as the Vice President and later, President of the National House of Chiefs during his time.



The Denkyira Traditional Council in January this year fixed the burial date of the late ruler for April 17, this year. The Traditional Council has however assured that it will communicate a new date in due course.