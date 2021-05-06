Demonstrate tenacity of purpose in your work - Asantehene urges Minister

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, to be proactive in addressing the issues responsible for the recurrent flooding in the country.



The construction of illegal structures on waterways, indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainage systems and other unsupervised human activities, he said, had led to the challenges currently faced by the country.



“You must demonstrate tenacity of purpose, resilience and patriotism in dealing decisively with these issues,” the Asantehene said.



“A lot is expected of you as the Minister of Works and Housing. You should, therefore, not disappoint the President and Ghanaians in general in your new portfolio,” he advised.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu made the call when the Minister paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, as part of his three-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.



Mr Asenso-Boakye is in the Region to inspect ongoing development projects, especially housing facilities and the drainage systems, and identify with the factors leading to the recurrent flooding in some areas within the Metropolis.



He is also expected to interact with the agencies and departments under the Ministry to be abreast of the challenges militating against their effective work.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu entreated workers at the Ministry, especially the technical men, to offer the Minister expert advice in the discharge of his duties.



That, he said, would help him to be armed with the relevant information and the realities on the ground as he sought to chart a new course of action to bring growth to the sector.



“It is your responsibility as technocrats to offer the new Minister the needed help because teamwork is the way to go in achieving your objectives,” the King noted.



Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for granting him the audience, saying he had taken his advice in good faith.



He called for all hands on deck to achieve the Ministry’s mission and objectives.