Demonstrate commitment to fighting graft, advance Conduct of Public Officers Bill – CSOs to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Governance and Anti-Corruption have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to expedite the enactment of the draft Conduct of Public Officers Bill, 2022.



According to the CSOs comprising Crusaders Against Corruption, Imani Centre for Policy and Education, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition and Citizens Movement Against Corruption (CMAC), swift action is necessary to combat corruption and restore public trust in the country’s governance system.



A statement issued by the CSOs on Wednesday, 2 August 2023 signed by their Chief Crusader, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr emphasising the enactment of the draft Conduct of Public Officers Bill, 2022 noted it will play a crucial role in “establishing clear benchmarks for ethical conduct, provide comprehensive guidelines for the behaviour of public officers, and create robust mechanisms to enforce accountability.”



It further noted that the country’s leaders must “recognise the gravity of the situation and take immediate action to demonstrate their commitment to eradicating corruption and upholding the principles of good governance."



The CSOs in Governance and Anti-Corruption urged other civil society organisations and the media “to unite and amplify our collective demand for action,” noting: “It is through a collective and unified voice that we can generate the necessary pressure needed to fast-track the enactment of this crucial legislation.”



They also stressed that by holding public officers accountable for their actions, “we can ensure effective service delivery, attract investment, and safeguard the rights and welfare” of citizens.



They called on the President to “demonstrate an unwavering commitment to fighting corruption by swiftly advancing the progress of this bill.”



“We stand ready to collaborate with all stakeholders and lend our support to bring about a corruption-free Ghana, and a zero tolerance to corruption from those serving the nation and citizens in the public sector,” they added.