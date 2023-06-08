Demons on a mission to destroy the NDC - Anyidoho reacts to EC reply to Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Thursday, 8 June 2023

The Electoral Commission of Ghana recently urged citizens to disregard what the commission deemed as "baseless and unfounded" allegations made by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), regarding the upcoming by-election in Assin North.



Sammy Gyamfi had asserted that the Electoral Commission is relying solely on the 1992 constitution to determine the qualification of parliamentary candidates.



He argued that the provisions of CI 127, specifically the Nomination Form, should also be taken into consideration.



In a press release, the Commission refuted Gyamfi's claims and emphasized its adherence to the constitutional guidelines in determining parliamentary candidates' eligibility.



However, the response from the EC has sparked a reaction from Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who has expressed his displeasure with Gyamfi's allegations.



Taking to social media, Anyidoho referred to him as a "demon" and accused him of intentionally tarnishing the party's image.



In his social media post on June 7, 2023, Anyidoho shared the EC's response stating, "So, when will my people stop this blatant and needless pouring of stench on the image of the Party? It is obvious that the 'demons who crept into the Party…' are on a mission to destroy the Party.



"How can a revolutionary party now be reduced to such rubble? I weep for NDC," he questioned.





