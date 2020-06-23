General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Demolitionists of Nigeria High Commission building ignorant – Bombande

Former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Emmanuel Bombande has bemoaned the use of violence to settle disputes, especially those that have diplomatic implications.



The peace and security professional, commenting on the demolition of a building within the premises of the Nigeria High Commission by some unidentified armed men, said the implications could be dire.



“The action by those who perpetrated the demolition lacked completely the emotional intelligence to be able to assess the consequences of their actions because they were not just taking actions on their own grievance or dispute as they might describe it but they failed to recognize the implications of that between two good friendly nations,” he said on TV3’s News@10.



He, however, observed that preliminary actions taken the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration are fertile grounds for a peaceful reconciliation.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already initiated the steps that I believe will de-escalate the current unfortunate situation which has brought embarrassment, not only to government, but all the people of Ghana,” he said.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry on learning about the incident issued a statement on Sunday condemning it and promising to investigate the matter.



Sector minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah and the IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, were all at the premises of the Nigeria High Commission on Monday to assess the situation and to reassure the Nigerian mission in Ghana of their commitment to get to the root of the matter.



These actions, Mr. Bombande, believes are actions in the right direction.



He would however wish that this “rather unfortunate situation” becomes a learning curve for all Ghanaians.





