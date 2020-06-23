General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Demolition at Nigerian High C’ssion reflects pervasive insecurity in Ghana – Mahama

The opposition NDC Flagbearer and former President, John Mahama says the demolition of a building at the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana is a reflection of what he terms as the “pervasive insecurity and lawlessness” in the country.



The Nigerian Government has summoned Ghana’s Charge de affairs over the demolition of the uncompleted building which was to serve as residential accommodation of staff of the High Commission in Accra.



The incident occurred last Friday night when armed men supervised the bulldozing of the building under construction.



Investigations have been launched into the incident and security beefed up on the premises to prevent any future incident.



