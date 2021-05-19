Demolish Liberian Camp, it is now a den for criminals - Chiefs

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Traditional leaders in Gomoa Fetteh have called for the immediate demolition of Liberian Camp.



According to them, the place has become a hideout for hardened criminals.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the Odikro of Gomoa Fetteh Nana Abor Attah II averred that the Liberian Camp at Gomoa Buduburam is a threat to Ghana’s security, therefore, must be destroyed immediately.



"The Liberian camp which, used to host Liberian refugees fleeing the civil war that hit the West African Country has now been turned into an area that harbours hardened criminals and drug addicts who terrorize residents of adjoining communities,” he fumed.



On his part, the Mankrado of Gomoa Fetteh traditional area, Nana Akwasi Quansah raised concern over the activities of some residents of Budumburam, which he said is tarnishing the image as people of Gomoa.



He said the government should with immediate effect demolish the place before the situation gets worse.



He appealed to the government to give the traditional leaders the powers to demolish the camp to sanitize the place.



The camp is estimated to host refugees, mostly Liberians numbering about 38,000.



The camp is the biggest in the country with a busy market, well-stocked supermarkets, corner shops, jewellery stores, hair salons, video clubs, cinema, churches, temples and mosques.



It also has two Western Union branches where people can transfer or receive money.



It was opened in 1990 to manage the influx of Liberians fleeing the civil war in their country.