Democracy requires disruption in various forms for purification – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Businessman and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has once again reignited his plea to African leaders, calling on them to aggressively ditch the Western style of politics which has proven to be alien and inimical to the growth of the African continent.



Dr Amoah, who is a big believer that Ghana and Africa have no reason to be this impoverished if its leaders will adopt policies that benefit the masses says Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa must begin to lead the way in this radical paradigm shift.



In a long post on his official Twitter page (now called X), Citizen Kofi as he is affectionally called posited that all the things Africans fought against in the struggle for independence have been reintroduced in different forms and shapes.



This, he said, is the reason Africa appears not to be making any meaningful progress despite its huge human and natural resources.



Dr Amoah is thus pushing for the disruption of the current status quo where so-called developmental partners take Africa’s natural resources and use treaties and international agreements such as free trade among others to keep Africans impoverished.



He said: “Democracy requires disruption in various forms for purification, including its replacement with something more relevant and workable for the masses and the times.



Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa …. indeed the entire continent must hit a re-start red button. Western-style politics has blinded Africans from the indispensable need for internal unity and massive local production with good-paying jobs to kill poverty.



It seems the politics have sewn more divisions, and enabled corruption and dependency… so far the politics has deepened poverty and made Africa beholden to the colonizers with their traps of FREE TRADE WILL ENRICH YOU which truth be told is a “legalized” FREE ENTRY into your country to suck up your valuable resources for cheap whilst dumping their manufactured products in your local markets with the aim to kill any local manufacturing and make you permanently and eternally dependent on “them”

Nkrumah’s neo-colonialism and imperialism are now intact with Army Bases to boot, ensuring the flow of critical minerals of URANIUM, COBOLT, etc to feed “their” mega, globally-dominating factories and continue to get richer and richer beyond measure, whilst Africa stays poor, disrespected and ridiculed."



He also admonished African leaders to see through the traps and poisoned sweetened deals that are only meant to keep African leaders and their citizens in bondage.



"Only Africans with the Renaissance mindset fueled by the lessons of history, the knowledge and expertise to meander around the various traps and poisoned sweets and, most importantly, have a deep love for the masses can lead and mobilize the people, take control of their enormous rich natural resources and build domestic production opportunities to enrich the people.



I’m one of your modern messengers not to be ignored like you ignored our pioneer messengers.”



Dr Amoah who is the CEO of Progeny Ventures Inc is one of the leading businessmen in Ghana and Africa.



He is credited as the man who brought Western Union Money Transfer to Ghana and other parts of Africa.



He was Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee when Ghana hosted the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and was also the Chairman of the FIFA Normalizing Committee which run the affairs of the Ghana Football Association in the wake of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 expose.





