Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Democracy is dangerous; small group controls levers of power – Ras Mubarak

Outgoing Member of Parliament(MP) for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern region, Ras Mubarak says, the coronation process called democracy is dangerous for the health of the economy.



According to him, it is not wise for a handful of party delegates to determine who is performing or not.



In a Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Mubarak who also lost his primaries during the NDC Primaries last year said “This coronation process we call “Democracy” is dangerous for our country. There should be no problem if every member of any political party in a constituency is given a say in who becomes the party’s parliamentary candidate in a constituency.”



Additionally, he said “To say a handful of party delegates should determine who is performing or not cannot be called a democratic exercise but a CORONATION.”



He questioned: “Why are all the parties afraid to give every one of its members a say in who becomes the party’s candidate? Because a handful of people are afraid to lose their grip on power. So, they would rather create a system where a small group of individuals can sit afar and control the levers of power.”



“It’s democracy or nothing”, he added.



Over 34 sitting Members of Parliament(MPs) lost their elections in yesterday parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



They include stalwart Finance Committee Chairman, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah; Frederick Opare-Ansah, MP for Suhum; Collins Owusu Amankwah, MP for Manhyia North; Joseph Adda, MP for Navrongo and Aviation Minister; Ben Abdallah Banda, Chairman of the Legislative Committee in Parliament and Vincent Sowah-Odotei, MP for La Dade-Kotonpon.





