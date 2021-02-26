Regional News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Demand for bushmeat dwindles amidst coronavirus in Tamale

Correspondence from Northern region



Women into bush meat business in the Northern Region have said the patronage for bushmeat has drastically fallen due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to some of these women, they said for the past two years, demand for bushmeat has fallen completely.



Barikisu, a bushmeat seller in Tamale said “demand for bushmeat has fallen due to claims made by scientists that bush animal carries Coronavirus; adding that, the business is no longer lucrative just that, she doesn't want to quit and be sitting idle.”



Imoro, a resident of Tamale, who spoke to Ghanaweb said he could not resist the temptation and had come to purchase the meat adding that it is healthier compared to other bush animals.



He affirmed that bushmeat has a peculiar taste and delicious as well, which other meats don't have.



“Because they get fresh grass to graze on, the meat is nutritious and healthy unlike the animals reared at home who normally doesn't get grass to graze on; they are full of fat," Imoro asserted.





