Demand accountability from your MPs – Otumfuo to Chiefs

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged chiefs in his kingdom to be strict in their demand for accountability from the government and their representatives in parliament.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged his sub-chiefs to press the government and Members of Parliament who are representing them in the legislative chamber for accountability regarding stalled projects in the Ashanti region.



The call from the Asantehene comes on the back of the many stalled projects in the Ashanti Region, particularly Phase 2 of both the Kejetia Market and the Kumasi International Airport, as well as the Komfo Anokye Maternity and Children’s Block.



Speaking to the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, the Asantehene said chiefs should not sit aloof but demand answers from the people representing them.



“I don’t see the Chiefs also making the effort to demand accountability, and that is what we must do as the custodians of the land. It is time we also take initiative to visit the various sites to see the level of work being done.”



“I have not seen chiefs go to the president to ask for the things we also need as Ghanaians. The Chiefs have a responsibility, which must be done through the Regional House of Chiefs.



“Sometimes we go to the contractors, but we don’t find out whether they have been paid or not,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said, as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.