Demand ID cards before admitting guests – Police to hotels

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Eastern Regional Police Command has called on the management of hostels and guest houses to strengthen security and demand National Identification cards from clients who patronize their facilities.



This, according to the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado, will help provide accurate information about their guest to help check crime.



The call follows the killing of a young woman at Gameli Guest House in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The Director of the Guest House David Teye Annor reported at the Somanya Police station on April 6 that on Monday, April 5 at about 3:00 pm, a young man who gave his name as Charles Tetteh to the receptionist together with a lady now deceased identified as Believe Sakitey checked into the Guesthouse and were expected to check out the following day at 12:00 pm.



However, they were not heard of after the check-out time elapsed forcing the curious receptionist to open the door of the room which was not locked only to see the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Her male counterpart had managed to sneak out after the heinous crime.



The Somanya Police investigators were subsequently detailed to the scene.



Later, a team of investigators from the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua were also dispatched to the scene for crime scene analysis.



The investigators found in the handbag of the deceased an identity card bearing the name Believe Sakitey. Also, a yellow fever card which had the telephone number of her brother. was retrieved.



The knife which was stained with blood and wrapped in black polythene kept under the mattress was also retrieved.



Family members came to the morgue to identify the deceased.



The body of the deceased was taken to Atua Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy whilst investigations continued.



The incident is happening at the back of the murder of another woman by her husband at Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region.