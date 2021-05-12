Delta Forces push Ashanti Region Security Coordinator out of office

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator DCOP (rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare-Addo has accused the disbanded pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Forces of forcing him out of office on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.



The former Ashanti Regional Police Commander said “about seven men came to my office and demanded me to leave the office.



“They handcuffed me as they led me out of my office”.



He alleged one Mohamed Seidu the leader of Delta Forces led the seven gentlemen to handcuffed him and push him out of office.



Mr Opare-Addo said these in an interview on Akoma FM.