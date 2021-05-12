Delta Force strike again; force Ashanti Region security coordinator out of office ‘in handcuffs

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator DCOP (rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare-Addo has been sharing harrowing experience of how some self acclaimed National Security operatives ousted him from office Tuesday, May 11.



The former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, in an exclusive interview on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “about 7 men came to my office and demanded me to leave the office”.



When asked whether the men beat him, he admitted, “They touched [and] humiliated me with impunity and I am very disappointed”.



Almost in tears, the former security capo, a lawyer as well, suspects Mohamed Seidu, originator and leader of Delta Forces, a pro-NPP vigilante group, led the seven gentlemen in Rambo-style and handcuffed him.



In 2017, a similar fate befell the then Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Boateng, when he was violently forced out of office by the same Delta Force.



The gang was later freed by the court in another bizarre incident of some of them storming the court to disrupt proceedings.