Delivery tracker showed over 8700 projects across all sectors at end of 2020

play videoOsei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is Majority Leader in Parliament

The government of Ghana has stated that it had delivered 8,700 projects, as of the end of 2020, running across all sectors of the country.



This, according to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, is as a result of the government's determination to complete projects that hirtherto were abandoned are uncompleted for one reason or the other.



"Mr. Speaker, Government has, therefore, decided to chart a new direction from 2021. A major concern of all Ghanaians across the political divide, is the usually wasteful spectre of uncompleted public projects scattered across the country. This must stop. Governments owe the people a duty to use limited public funds responsibly. Our goal is to bring to an end the culture of unfinished projects. The main focus of Government for this year is the fulfilment of existing commitment and the completion of existing projects," he said.



According to him, from the data available on the Delivery Tracker that was launched by the government last year, there were as many as almost 9,000 projects in the pipeline across the country, providing merit to the fact that they are bent on doing things right now.



"The Delivery Tracker, which the Government launched last year to track the

progress of infrastructure projects, showed over 8,700 ongoing projects across all sectors at the end of 2020. That is why the President has tasked his Ministers and heads of all other relevant institutions to focus the infrastructural energies of Government mainly on continuing and, if possible, completing existing projects in 2021. The era of abandoning viable projects started with public funds must end and that time, we believe, is now," he stated.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu represented Ken Ofori-Atta in reading the budget because the latter is out of the country on health grounds.



The budget was on the theme, "Economic Revitalisation through Completion,

Consolidation & Continuity", also known as the “WƆN YA WƆ HIƐƐ BUDGET”!



