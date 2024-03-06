Delegation from Tolon pays courtesy call on Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

On the 5th of March 2024, a delegation from Tolon in the Northern Region paid a courtesy visit to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



Leading the delegation was Tolon Naa Alhaji Rtd Major Sulemana Abubakari. They came to express their gratitude to the President for the decision to rename the recently commissioned airport in Tamale after Yakubu Tali.



This decision was mentioned by President Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



He highlighted the development of both the Kumasi and Tamale International Airports, emphasizing the government's commitment to completing these projects.



As part of this commitment, he announced that Kumasi International Airport would be renamed Nana Agyemang International Airport, while the Tamale International Airport would be renamed Yakubu Tali International Airport.



President Akufo-Addo emphasized that these efforts aim to position Ghana as a leader in aviation excellence on the African continent.



