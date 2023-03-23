Delegates pledge support for Hon. Babs as he files nomination forms

Regional News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

Massive supporters and delegates of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Buem Constituency of Oti Region on March 22 accompanied Ibrahim Adams Mumuni also known as Hon. Babs to file his nomination forms to contest the Parliamentary seat to lead the party in the 2024 election.



According to the teeming supporters and delegates, electing Hon. Babs will help the constituency develop more than it is doing now.



According to them the NDC in the Buem Constituency needs a candidate who understands the people and has both foreign and local connections that will improve the living standard of the Constituents.



They added that a number of programs and projects have been outlined by Hon. Babs for the benefit of the people which they believe will help the party to win more votes and make Buem Constituency one of the pillars within NDC.



They revealed that Hon. Babs is a selfless and innovative person who has done a lot for the people of Buem and therefore there's the need for him to lead the party. They stated emphatically that Hon. Babs will do more when given the opportunity to represent the Constituency in Parliament.



Among other projects and initiatives undertaken by the aspiring MP according to the Delegates includes provision of portable water for 26 Communities and other initiatives that sought to bring hope to the youth.



Two of the boreholes will soon be inaugurated at Bodada and Lekante communities.



They stated that, Hon. Babs has the capability to lobby for government and non governmental projects due to his experience in dealing with NGOs and investors.

They claimed that he has so far done a lot for the people even though he’s not a Member of Parliament.



They applauded him for the construction of 26 boreholes and other initiatives he has undertaken and also supporting the support base of the party in his own small way.



Some well known NDC youth who defected to NPP due to the politics of neglect have vowed to rejoin the NDC due to the hope and confidence Hon. Babs has brought to the party adding that it is their belief that with Hon. Babs as their MP the NDC in Buem will be handled well.



Ibrahim Adams Mumuni in a short address, assured the constituents of massive development when given to nod to represent the Constituency in Parliament.



According to him, the constituents need someone who will understand their problems and find lasting solution to them adding that should he win the party's primaries and go on to win the Parliamentary elections in 2024 he will ensure that his programs and projects will be in the interest of the constituents and the NDC at large.



He called on the delegates to continue to have faith in him and elect him as he has more developmental projects and initiatives through some local and foreign NGOs who have assured him of expanding their benevolence to his constituency should he sail through in his bid to become the MP for the Buem Constituency.