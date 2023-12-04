Delegate who ate NPP's contestants' waakye, kokonte and rice for breakfast wanted by OSP

General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a notice seeking the whereabouts of six individuals suspected of engaging in corrupt practices and corruption-related offenses during the parliamentary elections organized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Reportedly, instances of vote-buying surfaced, with delegates openly flaunting money received from aspirants on camera.



One delegate, now on the wanted list, gained notoriety after appearing in a video where he proudly declared his breakfast choices during the primaries in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.



In the video, the delegate boasts, "Yeah, only since this morning, I ate rice, waakye, and kokonte."



Apart from his culinary revelations, the delegate was also seen showcasing the money he received from aspirants during the voting process.



The man in the middle: his crime is that he ate Waakye, rice and konkonte provided by one of the contestants in the Npp @NPP_GH parliamentary primary in the Ablekuma central constituency. Now the @ospghana want answers. #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/vsZnckc2ws — Elton Brobbey (@EltonBrobbey) December 3, 2023

