General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delegate who ate NPP's contestants' waakye, kokonte and rice for breakfast wanted by OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a notice seeking the whereabouts of six individuals suspected of engaging in corrupt practices and corruption-related offenses during the parliamentary elections organized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reportedly, instances of vote-buying surfaced, with delegates openly flaunting money received from aspirants on camera.

One delegate, now on the wanted list, gained notoriety after appearing in a video where he proudly declared his breakfast choices during the primaries in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

In the video, the delegate boasts, "Yeah, only since this morning, I ate rice, waakye, and kokonte."

Apart from his culinary revelations, the delegate was also seen showcasing the money he received from aspirants during the voting process.

