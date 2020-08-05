General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delays as 2020 WASSCE kicks off

play videoThe WASSCE commenced on Monday, August 3

Final year SHS students across the country Monday, August 3, 2020, officially sat for their first paper for this week, Integrated Science.



But there were a number of complaints about delays in the commencement of the exams that almost eroded the success of the process in some schools in the Greater Accra Region.



GhanaWeb’s interaction with headteachers in two schools during a brief tour in the capital city revealed quite similar reasons for the delay.



According to headteachers of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec-Legon) and the West African Senior High School (WASS), persons who were in charge of delivering examination papers to the schools from the depot delayed causing a shift in the stipulated time from 8:30 am to around 9:00 am.



That notwithstanding, the exams commenced smoothly without any hitches.



Assistant headmaster in charge of Academics at Presec-Legon, Mr Obo Sey told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interaction that, “the exams is going smooth but just a little delay at the beginning and that is not something that is abnormal. We were supposed to have started at 8:30 but there was a delay of over 30 minutes coming from the depot…”



Similarly, headmaster of WASS Mr Ofori Antwi said, “so far everything is going in fine. In fact, just this morning we have given every candidate and additional face mask and a bottle of sanitizer to help them observe the protocols…”



Leaked questions?



In response to questions on reports about leaked exam questions, the two headteachers in their interactions with GhanaWeb dismissed such intimations.



While admitting that they got hint of the news, the two headteachers said it was unverifiable.



“We heard it…but what I have seen on my rounds doesn’t suggest that those things that went round on social media were the true picture that they have been confronted with…” Mr Ofori Antwi told GhanaWeb.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.