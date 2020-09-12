General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Defunct Menzgold customer down with stroke; unable to afford meals

63-year-old Francesca Dzoboka is down with a stroke, unable to afford a decent meal and facing death threats from her husband who is blaming her for the family’s predicaments.



What’s her crime?



She invested a combined amount of Sixty Thousand Cedis (?60,000) in defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, two years ago.



Even before she could earn any dividend, the company was shut down.



Life thereafter has been hell.



