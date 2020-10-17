General News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Defense Minister to drag journalist to court over a false publication

Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bimbilla Constituency and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has threatened to sue one Hawa Chentini Umar over a slanderous publication made against him.



According to lawyers of the lawmaker, Hawa Chentini Umar caused a publication on an online news portal which suggested that the Member of Parliament had taken monies from NABCO Trainees in his constituency to fund his re-election bid.



This the Minister says is untrue and an attempt to create public disaffection for him and also paint him as an irresponsible public official who could not save up money to fund his campaign but has resorted to exploiting money from NABCO Trainees for his campaign.



The Minister indicated that the publication has caused irreparable damage to his image which he has built for over eighteen years since he joined politics in the country.



Dominic Nitiwul is by this demanding a retraction of the publication and subsequent apology from Hawa Chentini Umar and the GhanaNewsPress.com within seven days.



Failure on their part will mean that the Lawmaker will be left with no choice than to use the law court to clear his name.









