Defence minister refutes claims of selling government lands

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has refuted claims of the government selling military lands to private developers.



Addressing parliament on the said issue, the minister asserted that the government has done no such thing under the current administration.



"Mr. Speaker, the Ghana Navy, and the Ghana Air Force will also be re-equipped, and it's also in the budget... I just want to use the opportunity to answer just one thing: This government, under my reign, has never, and I say never, sold any military land to any private developer," he said.



The Defence Minister highlighted a specific case involving a developer working on a project for the Armed Forces.



He admitted to contemplating canceling the project but decided against it after careful consideration of the advantages and disadvantages.



He clarified that the contract in question had been signed on December 26, 2016, well before his tenure.



"I want to note that anybody making accusations about the Armed Forces' land is not referring to my administration. Not a single piece of land from the CDS, or Army office has been given to anybody," he added.







