Defamation case: Court grants Barker-Vormawor one more week to file defense

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has granted Oliver Barker-Vormawor one more week to file his statement of Defence in a case in which Albert Kan Dapaah has dragged him to Court for defamation.



The National Security Minister is seeking some GH¢10 million sum for an alleged bribery allegation made against him by the political activist.



In Court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, when the case was called, lawyers of Oliver Barker-Vormawor led by Dr Justice Srem Sai told the court that their processes suffered an unexpected setback.



He therefore prayed for a short adjournment to be able to file their defence and counterclaims.



Even though lawyers of Kan Dapaah, led by Otchere Adjekum, urged the court for a default judgement, the Court said it would adjourn the case for the defendant to file his defence.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that, a cost of GH¢3,000 was awarded against the defendant.



Meanwhile, Lawyers of Barker-Vormawor are challenging the court’s ruling on their application to have the substantive applications dismissed.



Their motion for Stay of Proceedings pending appeal which was initially fixed for hearing on January 10, has been adjourned to January 24 for consideration.



Both National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, the Plaintiff, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the defendant were present in Court.



Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang, the sitting judge, has since adjourned the case to January 24, 2024.