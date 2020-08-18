General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Defacing Accra murals: Perpetrators to face the law – AMA warns

Following the continuous defacing of the walls of some public murals in some parts of the city, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly(AMA) has sent a word of caution to people engaged in the unlawful.



The AMA registered the concern in a statement that such acts go contrary to the bylaws of the Assembly adding that offenders risk facing the law.



The AMA noted that security agencies are currently investigating to find the unscrupulous persons behind the defacing of the recently completed murals at Dimples roundabout near Dzorwulu.



“We have noted with great concern the rampant defacing of murals done in the public space within the metropolises. These works of arts are being carried out under the auspice of the AMA in collaboration with the Okaikoi North and Klottey Korle Municipalities to project the culture of the people of Accra as well as beautify the city”.



It added: “The Assembly has mounted an intensive search for the perpetrators and when the culprits are found, they would be made to face the full rigorous of the law” adding “the Assembly is appealing to the general public to volunteer information leading to the arrest and prosecution even as the Security agencies continue their investigations in these uncouth acts.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb on July 22, 2020, reported on a similar incidence at the Ako Adjei interchange where the murals found on the walls of the roundabout were defaced a few months after its completion.



Speaking to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Klottey Korle Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, he revealed that their checks proved that some mentally challenged persons were behind the writings on the murals.



“In terms of the defacing, it's not just once or twice, it happens. Initially, we tried to put the security taskforce while the work was ongoing, there are policemen at that roundabout and it is better during daytime…we have observed that it is being done by people that are mentally challenged,” said Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah in an interview with GhanaWeb on August 10, 2020.



