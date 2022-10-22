Deeper Life Bible Church donates to brilliant but needy students in Cape Coast

Religion of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

Deeper Life Aid (DLAiD), a non-governmental organization of the Deeper Life Bible Church through its child education program has donated an education support package to brilliant but needy student members of the church in the Cape Coast Metropolis.



The items donated which included textbooks, school bags, and mathematical sets among others are to provide some relief to the brilliant but needy basic school students of the Cape Coast Branch of the church.



According to the national chairman of the DLAid foundation, Dr. Kwaku Gyasi Badu, the donation is aimed at meeting the educational needs of students to equip them to develop intellectually for the progress of the country.



He also assured of continuous sustenance of the foundation to keep providing support to students.



“What we have done is that we have put certain things in place, every six months we give a special offering for that.” He said



On her part, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Director of Education, Phyllis Asante-Krobea said the program is a laudable initiative that is in line with the government’s effort of promoting quality education in Ghana.



She however called on all stakeholders to take a cue from the donation by DLAiD.



“she indicated that “it is wise to invest in education. It has a rippling effect than any other investment, I am afraid cannot give you.”



On his part, the Central Regional Coordinator for DLAiD, Isaac Eliot Nyieku hinted that the foundation is set to organize entrepreneurship skills training for the church members, including all interested individuals in an attempt to ensure financial independence.



The training will include paint production, oil making, parazone, liquid soap and fertilizer making, biodigester construction, car tracking device, and TV paint production.



He, therefore, urged the public to seize this opportunity to acquire skill training.



Deeper Life Aid known as DLAiD is a non-governmental organization of the Deeper Life Bible Church instituted to provide various support, especially educational support to its basic pupils aimed at the basic level to touch minds and hearts for sustainable development.