Deepen Ghana, Nigeria ties as President – Akufo-Addo to Tinubu

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on behalf of the people of Ghana, congratulated the President-elect of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the just-ended presidential polls in the West African country.



He also commended the two other presidential aspirants in the just-ended polls for a campaign well-fought.



“President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory has ensured that the ruling APC Government has been given four (4) more years to continue in office, which, I am hopeful, will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law and the performance of the Nigerian economy,” President Akufo-Addo noted in a Facebook post on Thursday, 2 March 2023.



He continued that: “The presidential candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, are to be commended for their vigorous, well-fought campaigns, and I am confident that their reactions to the results of the election will reinforce the boundaries of Nigerian democracy, and consolidate the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa’s giant.”



“It is my expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress and prosperity,” President Akufo-Addo added.