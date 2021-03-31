Dedeiman Traditional area gets new development chief

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

King Ayi Tunnmaa, who is the Chief of Defense of the Ga State and also the president of the Ga Dangbe natives, Traditional chieftaincy and religious affairs, by the powers and authority vested in him has crowned Alhaji Moro Alhasan Timbila Zack as the Overlord of all developmental chief for Dedeiman Traditional area in Ablekuma South municipality. Alhaji Zaak is now "Nii Obawa Gbetse 11, Noyaa Mantse"



King Ayi Tunnmaa said, the time has come for the people of Ga to open their arms to different ethnic groups whom they believe can help unite and develop Ga.



He also added that it is time to involve people from a diverse ethnic background, business-oriented people and people with class to bring their knowledge in uniting, Shaping and Uplifting the Ga State.



The newly installed Development chief and Deputy Director for Ga Dangbe known in Private life known as Alhaji Moro Alhasan Timbila Zack, a well accomplish Businessman. In his acceptance speech said, he is grateful to the people of Ga Dangbe for seeing his capabilities and exemplary leadership skills.



Nii Obawa Gbetse 11, Noyaa Manstse of Dedeiman is already blessed with three chieftaincy Title, President Moshie Tribe, Greater Accra Moshie Youth Chief, Klona Represent Moshie in the Kingdom.



Nii Obawa Gbetse 11, is Bless with eleven (11) children.



