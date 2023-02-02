Dede Ayew joins Nottingham Forest - Official

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has returned to the English Premier League, joining Nottingham Forest.



It had been widely reported that the former Al Sadd players was in advanced talks with the EPL side over a short-term deal.



Forest announced the signing late Thursday, February 2, 2023.



Andre Ayew until his return to the EPL was a free agent after terminating his contract at Al Sadd, ending his almost two-year stint with the Qatari side.



The 33-year-old previously played for Swansea and West Ham United in the Premier League.



During his stay at Al Sadd, Ayew scored 22 goals and provided 3 assists in 38 games in all competitions.



He won two trophies during his spell in Qatar: the Qatar Stars League in his first season 2021–22 and the Emir of Qatar Cup in 2021.



