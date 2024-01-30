Decrease your speed to check dust pollution on Ofankor-Nsawam road – Engineer urges

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Kwabena Bempong, the Chief Resident Engineer overseeing the Ofankor to Nsawam road Project has called on motorists using the under-construction road to decrease their speed, citinewsroom.com reports.



He emphasizes the importance of this request as the contractors are engaged in a consistent watering process along the route.



This action is prompted by complaints from drivers and pedestrians regarding the dusty conditions of the road.



Speaking in an interview on Monday, the engineer assured that the contractor is committed to minimizing dust on the road.



He said, “We will endeavour to continue to ensure that we suppress dust even within the challenges that we have. But I must also appeal to motorists that when you get to such sections, sometimes because it is free-flowing, they intend to speed up a little bit, and when you do that, the dust pollution becomes worse, and that is also not safe. Because once there is so much dust, the visibility is reduced to a very minimal level.”



“So we are appealing that while we are doing our best, we should know that within the times in which we are, which is the harmattan, these challenges would continue to be there,” he added.



