General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Decouple six MMDAs from Common Fund – Oko Vanderpuije suggests

Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, MP, Ablekuma South Constituency

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has suggested that some six metropolitan assemblies in the country should be made autonomous from the local governance system.



The former mayor of Accra said metropolises such as Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Accra, Cape Coast and Tamale should be given autonomy for the development of their areas.



The MP profferred the suggestion in an interview with Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday, August 31.



“We should not give them anything from the Common Funds. We should allow them to stand on their own and develop their areas. We should take them away from the budgets that are sent to Parliament and there would be private investors in these areas,” he said.



Dr. Vanderpuije added that these metropolises should be competing and developing by themselves.



“They would not be worrying the government for funds then the government can use those monies to develop the rest of the assemblies.”



The former Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) explained that “if someone would want to construct a road, it’s within that assembly to decide and the rate of development will rise more than all running to the government for their share of the Common Fund”.



“We are all eating from the same pot now but with my suggestion, they will be responsible for their [development].”



Work as MP & Mayor



Dr. Vanderpuije explained that the job of an MP and that of a Chief Executive are distinct.



He said “the pressure is bigger as mayor than MP because as a mayor, you have diverse roles”.



“Even accident, trotro passengers, markets, overflow of water, flooding, refuse and many others are all under the mayor but the MP has committee meetings, sittings and few others.”



The MP for Ablekuma South said he does not envy being the mayor again because he has served Ghana through AMA between 2009 and 2016.



“I am done with the mayor job. I don’t envy it again. I am done. My cousin, Hon Fritz Baffour who was the former MP for the Constituency ushered me into politics but I never dreamt of entering into Parliament. He came to my office and said he was not going again so I should take the mantle so I gave him that respect.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.