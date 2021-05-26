Decongestion exercise behind Akufo-Addo’s residence leaves traders angry

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Scores of traders who sell behind the Nima residence of President Akufo-Addo are counting their losses after they were ejected by officials from a parcel of land that has been serving as a business centre for them.



The traders whose make-shift structures and kiosks were demolished Tuesday morning by a joint task force made up of officials from the Ghana Police service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ga West Municipal Assembly.



Power FM reporter Papa Maxi reports that the dozens of traders were salvaging few items that were left after the exercise.



Speaking to some of the traders, a second hand clothing trader said “We have been doing business here for a long time. We don’t misbehave here, we keep the place very neat and I don’t know why they will eject us this way.”



Other trader said their business does not affect the president’s security, adding “we have been here with the president for a long time. We are good neighbours for a long time even before he became the president, so why are they sacking us now?”



The traders have since appealed to authorities in the Municipality to intervene so as to prevent them from losing their livelihood.



Attempts to reach the Ga West Municipal Assembly has proven futile.